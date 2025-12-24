Sawai Capital eyes Rs 500-crore fund deployment in Q4

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Sawai Capital, a private credit firm on Wednesday announced deployment of Rs 500 crore private credit and venture-aligned structured opportunities.

During the third quarter, the company has deployed 350 crore marking a disciplined expansion of its secured credit portfolio, Sawai Capital said in a statement.

During the quarter, deployments were concentrated in luxury and urban mid-market real estate and the defence sector, with ticket sizes ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 150 crore, depending on collateral quality, cash-flow visibility, and sector stability, it said.

The firm's cumulative deployment for the year reflects steady growth, driven by strong underwriting and collateral-led structures, it added.

****** Bank of India ties up with TReDS platform C2treds * State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday entered into a partnership with Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform 'C2treds' for MSME financing.

This collaboration aims to ease liquidity constraints for MSMEs through seamless digital receivable financing on the TReDS platform, a joint statement said.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to empowering MSMEs with faster access to working capital through technology-driven trade finance solutions," it said. PTI DP TRB