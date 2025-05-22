SBC Exports plans to launch IPO of travel arm Mauji Trip in 2025-26

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Garments manufacturer and exporter SBC Exports on Thursday said it plans to launch the initial public offering of its travel and tour subsidiary Mauji Trip in the current financial year.

The company's board has approved the proposal to launch the IPO of the wholly-owned travel arm in FY2025-26, the company said in a statement.

Details and terms of the initial share sale and issue size will be announced in the due course subject to necessary approvals, it added.

This strategic initiative is aimed at unlocking value for the shareholders, strengthening the capital base of Mauji Trip Ltd and supporting its future growth plans, the company said.

Mauji Trip operates in the travel and tourism segment.

SBC Exports has reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 300.04 crore for 2024-25, a growth of 43.28 per cent over Rs 209.40 crore in the previous year.

The company's net profit jumped by 41.52 per cent to Rs 13.36 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 9.44 crore in the previous year.

SBC Exports recently entered into a partnership with Amazon India for the listing and sale of its apparel products on the Amazon online platform.

It is actively engaged in discussions with other major online retail platforms such as Flipkart, Myntra, and Meesho to explore additional opportunities for listing its complete portfolio of apparel products, it added. PTI RR MR DRR