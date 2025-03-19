SBFC Finance's promoter sells 1.3 pc stake for Rs 112 crore

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) SBFC Holdings Pte, one of the promoters of non-banking financial company SBFC Finance, on Wednesday divested a nearly 1.3 per cent stake in the company for Rs 112 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBFC Holdings Pte sold over 1.36 crore shares or nearly a 1.3 per cent stake in Mumbai-headquartered SBFC Finance.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 82 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 111.72 crore.

After the latest sale, SBFC Holdings' shareholding in SBFC Finance has come down to 53.49 per cent from 54.75 per cent. Details of the buyer(s) of SBFC Finance's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of SBFC Finance rose 0.57 per cent to close at Rs 84.64 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Goldman Sachs through its arm sold 8.44 lakh shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers for Rs 28 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 330.31 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 27.89 crore. Details of the buyer(s) of Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares could not be identified on the exchange.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares climbed 6.08 per cent to close at Rs 330 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG MR