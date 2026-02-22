SBI aims to hike its green advances portfolio up to 10 pc by 2030

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) -- the country's biggest lender -- has set a goal of increasing green advances to 7.5-10 per cent by 2030, with 25 per cent of these advances to be funded through green lines of credit.

Green advances portfolio was 1.56 per cent of the bank's total advances as on March 31, 2025.

Further strengthening this strategy, SBI has launched CHAKRA, a Centre of Excellence to finance sunrise sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility and green hydrogen, accelerating India's green transition, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the bank hosted its sixth edition of the SBI Green Marathon, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible banking. The marathon drew over 10,000 spirited Mumbaikars across 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km categories.

Held under the theme 'Run For A Greener India', the event transformed the city's vibrant energy into a powerful call for climate responsibility and sustainable living, it said.

Commenting on the event, SBI MD Rama Mohan Rao Amara said, "Sustainability is integral to our purpose and the Green Marathon is a symbol to our belief that meaningful climate action begins with individual responsibility and scales through collective commitment. As we progress towards carbon neutrality by 2030 and Net Zero by 2055, we remain committed to financing India's green transition and enabling collective climate action." The bank has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and Net Zero by 2055 -- its centenary year.

Launched in 2018, the SBI Green Marathon has grown into a nationwide movement aligned with India's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) vision, encouraging citizens to adopt mindful and environmentally responsible lifestyles.

The sixth season of the marathon commenced from Lucknow covering 17 cities, including Mumbai, it said.

The Green Marathon reflects SBI's broader alignment with India's vision of building a sustainable, inclusive and resilient India, it added. PTI DP TRB