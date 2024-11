New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday said it has appointed Debasish Mishra as the Chief General Manager of its New Delhi Circle.

The appointment is effective November 1, 2024, SBI said in a statement.

He replaces Kalpesh K Avasia who recently retired.

Mishra brings a wealth of experience across credit, operations, forex, IT, HR, and MSME sectors, both in India and overseas, it said.

SBI's New Delhi circle comprises over 1,700 branches.