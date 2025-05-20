SBI board approves USD 3 billion fundraising in FY26

New Delhi: SBI on Tuesday approved USD 3 billion fundraising through public offer or private placement in the current fiscal. "The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting held on 20th May 2025 has approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single/multiple tranches of up to USD 3 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2025-26," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 785.35, down 1.20 per cent over the previous close.