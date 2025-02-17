SBI Card appoints Salila Pande as MD & CEO from April 1

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday said its board has appointed Salila Pande as the Managing Director & CEO with effect from April 1, 2025.

The appointment of Pande, who has been nominated by State Bank of India, will be for a period of two years, SBI Card said in a filing to the BSE.

The board has approved the appointment of Pande pursuant to the superannuation of Abhijit Chakravorty from the services of State Bank of India from March 31, 2025, it said.

Pande is a Chief General Manager at the State Bank of India. She is a career banker and had joined the SBI in 1995 as a probationary officer, and has been with the country's largest banking group since then.

Pande is a post graduate in physics, a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM by GARP, USA) and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd closed at Rs 853.75, down 0.56 per cent over previous close on the BSE. PTI JD TRB