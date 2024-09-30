SBI Card launches co-branded credit card with Singapore Airlines

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) SBI Card in partnership with Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) on Monday announced the launch of its co-branded credit card with a host of features.

KrisFlyer SBI Card is Singapore Airlines’ first co-branded credit card in India.

This co-branded credit card has been designed to cater to super-premium cardholders, offering exclusive privileges in the air and on ground with the SIA Group that comprises Singapore Airlines, Scoot airline, KrisShop.com, Kris+ lifestyle app and Pelago, a joint statement said.

The newly launched credit card is available in two variants, KrisFlyer SBI Card and KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, it said.

With this partnership, KrisFlyer SBI Card customers will unlock a range of accelerated rewards and milestone benefits on their travel spends, it said.

Packed with exclusive welcome offers of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card and 10,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, the cards aim to redefine the travel experiences of their well-heeled customers, by providing them with unparalleled convenience and luxury.

The joining and annual renewal fee for the KrisFlyer SBI Card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes, and Rs 9,999 plus applicable taxes for the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, it said. PTI DP DRR