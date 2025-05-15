SBI Card partners with Apollo Pharmacy for premium credit card

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) SBI Card on Thursday said it has partnered with Apollo HealthCo, which operates Apollo Pharmacy, to introduce a health and wellness-focused co-branded credit card.

The Apollo SBI Card SELECT cardholders will get a rewarding shopping experience on transactions, including pharmacy products, health check-up packages, blood tests, and more through the Apollo 24*7 app and Apollo Pharmacy stores.

Apollo SBI Card SELECT card offers up to 25 per cent value back on purchases across categories from the Apollo 24*7 app and select Apollo Pharmacy retail stores.

Apollo SBI Card SELECT card customers receive would receive a Rs 1,500 e-gift voucher as welcome benefits, redeemable on the Apollo 24*7 app and at Apollo pharmacy stores. PTI JD JD SHW