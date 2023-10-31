SBI Card partners with Reliance Retail to launch co-branded card

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Pure play credit card issuer SBI Card and Reliance Retail have come together to launch a co-branded card with host of features.

The lifestyle-focused credit card offers a holistic shopping experience to customers across segments with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium, SBI Card said in a statement.

The Reliance SBI Card enables cardholders to unlock rewards and benefits while transacting at Reliance Retail's extensive and diverse ecosystem, ranging from fashion and lifestyle to grocery, consumer electronics to pharma, furniture to jewellery, and many more, it said.

This alliance between the two industry leaders aims to leverage the extensive network of SBI Card with the vast consumer reach and unique retail proposition of Reliance Retail, as per the statement.

"We are excited to partner with SBI Card, a leader in the card industry, to offer Reliance SBI Card with a wide range of benefits, exclusive discounts and rewards for shopping with us online and at all our stores," Reliance Retail Ltd Director V Subramaniam said.

Reliance SBI Card has been developed as a holistic product that is relevant for major consumer segments, SBI Card MD and CEO Abhijit Chakravorty said. PTI DP DP TRB TRB