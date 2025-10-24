SBI Card Q2 profit rises 10 pc at Rs 445 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) SBI Cards and Payment Services on Friday reported 10.15 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 445 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had a net profit of Rs 404 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal (FY25).

Total revenue increased by 13 per cent YoY at Rs 5,136 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 4,556 crore a year ago.

In a statement, SBI Card said the interest income increased by 9 per cent at Rs 2,490 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,290 crore a year ago. Fees and commission income increased by 16 per cent at Rs 2,471 crore in the quarter under review.

Finance costs declined by 4 per cent to Rs 760 crore due to lower cost of borrowings. However, total operating cost increased by 24 per cent at Rs 2,484 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,011 crore a year ago.

Total balance sheet size as of September 30, 2025, was Rs 69,862 crore as against Rs 65,546 crore on March 31, 2025.

Gross non-performing assets were at 2.85 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2025, as against 3.27 per cent a year ago.

Shares of SBI Card closed at Rs 930.40 apiece, up 0.21 per cent over the previous close on BSE. PTI JD ANU ANU