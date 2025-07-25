SBI Cards and Payment Services Q1 profit drops 6% at Rs 556 cr

New Delhi: SBI Cards and Payment Services on Friday reported a 6 per cent dip in net profit to Rs 556 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 594 crore in the June quarter of FY'25.

In a statement, SBI Card said its total revenue increased by 12 per cent YoY to Rs 5,035 crore in the first quarter of FY26 against Rs 4,483 crore in Q1 of FY25.

Total balance sheet size as of June 30, 2025, was Rs 66,009 crore as against Rs 65,546 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The gross non-performing assets were at 3.07 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2025, as against 3.06 per cent as of June 30, 2024. Net non-performing assets were at 1.42 per cent as of June 30, 2025, as against 1.11 per cent as of June 30, 2024.

SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers an extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients.

Shares of SBI Card closed at Rs 889.05, up 0.37 per cent over the previous close on BSE.