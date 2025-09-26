SBI Chairman calls for fostering innovation, nurturing financial talent

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) SBI Chairman CS Setty has made a pitch for deepening the capital markets, fostering innovation, and nurturing financial talent to become a developed nation by 2047.

He made this remark during the Stockbrokers' Business Meet 2025, hosted by State Bank of India (SBI) in Mumbai, where industry leaders exchanged their insights on the ever-evolving landscape of capital markets.

Delivering a keynote address, Setty highlighted the role of capital markets in India's Viksit Bharat journey.

As India embarks on its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, a well-developed financial system will be crucial, which calls for deepening of capital markets, fostering innovation, and nurturing financial talent, Setty said.

"At SBI, we are deeply committed to being a partner in this journey. We are here not only to provide banking solutions but to co-create the future of India's capital markets alongside you," he added.