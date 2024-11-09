SBI chairman hands over Rs 1.5 cr cheques to 2 social organisations in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 9 (PTI) State Bank of India Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Saturday took part in an MSME Cluster Outreach Programme in Bhopal and handed over cheques totaling over Rs 1.5 crore to two prominent social organizations.

The cheques were handed over to two prominent social organizations -- People's General Association, Bhopal, and Adiwasi Sanrachana Seva Sansthan, Betul, under the CSR initiative, aimed at bringing the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society into the mainstream, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a release.

This support will significantly contribute to the revitalization of government schools, old age homes, orphanages, anganwadis, primary health centres, and girls' toilets across 19 districts across Madhya Pradesh, the release added.

The MSME Cluster Outreach Programme was held at Govindpura industrial area, the release said, adding that as part of the initiative, two key clusters -- Bhopal and Jabalpur -- have been selected. PTI ADU MAS TRB