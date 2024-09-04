SBI DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

MUMBAI, Sep 04, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on September 03, 2024 (Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 520,493.70 6.24 0.01-6.60 I. Call Money 11,457.31 6.47 5.10-6.55 II. Triparty Repo 359,586.40 6.20 5.90-6.32 III. Market Repo 148,531.99 6.32 0.01-6.50 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 918.00 6.65 6.45-6.60 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 201.10 6.35 5.95-6.55 II. Term Money@@ 866.00 - 6.60-7.20 III. Triparty Repo 270.00 6.29 6.25-6.30 IV. Market Repo 2,453.45 6.68 6.55-6.69 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) & Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Tue, 03/09/2024 1 Wed, 04/09/2024 18,410.00 6.49 Tue, 03/09/2024 3 Fri, 06/09/2024 43,955.00 6.49 3. MSF# Tue, 03/09/2024 1 Wed, 04/09/2024 1,077.00 6.75 4. SDFΔ# Tue, 03/09/2024 1 Wed, 04/09/2024 136,411.00 6.25 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -197,699.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Fri, 23/08/2024 14 Fri, 06/09/2024 20,377.00 6.49 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo Mon, 02/09/2024 4 Fri, 06/09/2024 38,965.00 6.49 Fri, 30/08/2024 7 Fri, 06/09/2024 4,000.00 6.49 3. MSF# 4. SDFΔ# 5. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 13/09/2021 1095 Thu, 12/09/2024 200.00 4.00 Mon, 27/09/2021 1095 Thu, 26/09/2024 600.00 4.00 Mon, 04/10/2021 1095 Thu, 03/10/2024 350.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 250.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 2,275.00 4.00 6. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Wed, 15/09/2021 1094 Fri, 13/09/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 15/11/2021 1095 Thu, 14/11/2024 105.00 4.00 Mon, 22/11/2021 1095 Thu, 21/11/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 29/11/2021 1095 Thu, 28/11/2024 305.00 4.00 Mon, 13/12/2021 1095 Thu, 12/12/2024 150.00 4.00 Mon, 20/12/2021 1095 Thu, 19/12/2024 100.00 4.00 Mon, 27/12/2021 1095 Thu, 26/12/2024 255.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 7,809.17 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -50,692.83 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -248,391.83 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on September 03, 2024 981,270.03 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending September 06, 2024 989,366.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ September 03, 2024 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on August 09, 2024 387,172.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI.

------------------------ PTI MUM