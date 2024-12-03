SBI felicitates 29 Paralympic Games medal winners

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday felicitated 29 Paralympic Games medalists with a collective cash reward of over Rs 4 crore.

The country's largest lender felicitated the para-athletes, who won medals at Paris Paralympics, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Chairman C S Setty rewarded each of the seven gold medal winners with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Silver medal winners got Rs 15 lakh while Rs 10 lakh was awarded to the bronze medallists.

"These athletes have redefined what is possible through sheer determination and resilience, breaking barriers and inspiring a nation," Setty said. PTI AA HVA