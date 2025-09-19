SBI Foundation announces Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India, on Friday launched the Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025.

This year, the programme will empower 23,230 meritorious students from humble and underprivileged backgrounds across India, nurturing the next generation of leaders and nation-builders, SBI Foundation said.

Additionally, as a continued effort to support the young minds of the nation, SBI commits Rs 90 crore towards scholarship in FY26, it added.

Instituted in 2022, the Asha Scholarship stands as a testament to SBI’s unwavering commitment to the dreams and aspirations of young Indians, it said.

By making higher education accessible to students from underserved communities, the scholarship reflects the Group’s vision of inclusive growth and long-term nation building, the foundation said.

Speaking about the initiative, SBI Chairman CS Setty said, "As we mark our Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year, we take immense pride in launching the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship".

Through this initiative, SBI will support 23,230 of India's brightest young minds from humble backgrounds, nurturing their aspirations and enabling them to realise their full potential, he said.

"By creating a strong ecosystem around these scholars, we aim to empower them to become torchbearers of progress and contribute meaningfully to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," Setty added.

The scholarship covers students from Class 9 onwards up to postgraduate programmes, offering financial assistance ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,00,000 annually till the completion of the course in which the scholar has been selected, it said.

The application window opens on September 18 and will remain active till November 15, 2025, it said, adding that students can apply via the official portal www.sbiashascholarship.co.in.