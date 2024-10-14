SBI Foundation, Villgro announce Rs 6 cr portfolio for agri-tech startups

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) SBI Foundation and Villgro on Monday unveiled the 'Innovators for Bharat' portfolio, committing Rs 6 crore to support 14 innovative agri-tech startups.

SBI Foundation is the CSR arm of the State Bank Group.

Selected startups include Bharat Rohan, RAAV Techlabs, Navork Innovations, Marut Drones, GreyMatter (Upaz), Carbon Masters, Raheja Solar, Ekosight, Pasidi Panta, Agrosperity (Kivi), Krimanshi, RuKart, GreenSupply and E-Feed.

The onboarded cohort startups are solving critical sustainability issues like reducing post-harvest losses, creating value from agricultural waste, and mitigating CO2 emissions, a company statement said.

Over the next two years, the programme aims to positively impact 10,000 individuals, promote sustainable practices across 60,000 acres, and prevent 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, it said.

***** Bank of Baroda launches product offering up to 7.3 pc interest * State-run Bank of Baroda on Monday launched a product offering up to 7.30 per cent to depositors, amid a war for deposits in the system.

The lender has also hiked interest rates in the 3-5 years deposit buckets by 0.30 per cent to 6.80 per cent, and also sweetened the offering for green term deposits by 0.30 per cent, according to a statement. PTI ANK AA SHW TRB