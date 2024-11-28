SBI Funds Management appoints Nand Kishore as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) SBI Funds Management Ltd, a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI) and Europe's largest asset manager Amundi, announced the appointment of Nand Kishore as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Kishore is taking over the charge from Shamsher Singh, SBI Funds Management said in a statement.

Prior to his current deputation, Kishore served as Deputy Managing Director (Global Markets) at SBI's Corporate Centre in Mumbai, where he oversaw the bank's treasury operations.

He has more than 34 years of rich experience working with SBI across major banking verticals such as Branch Banking, International Operations, Treasury Operations & Investment Banking, Corporate Banking and Retail Operations. He began his career at the SBI as a Probationary Officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become Deputy MD.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Kishore said, "Our goal is to not just be a market leader but a market maker, expanding our reach and influence to become the first port of call for investors. We offer a comprehensive range of services across Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds, Offshore Funds, and GIFT City, catering to Retail, High Net Worth Individuals, Corporates, and Institutional Investors." PTI SP DR