SBI inducts 5,783 junior associates to strengthen branch banking services

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The country's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Wednesday said it has hired 5,783 junior associates across States and Union Territories to further strengthen customer service and branch operations.

With this latest round of recruitment, the bank has added over 18,000 new employees to its workforce across roles and grades during the current fiscal year - marking one of its most expansive talent induction drives in recent years, SBI said in a statement.

The large-scale hiring initiative underscores SBI's continued focus on strengthening its frontline workforce and enhancing customer experience across its extensive branch network nationwide.

Speaking on the announcement, SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, "The induction of the fresh talent pool underscores our sustained commitment to strengthening frontline capabilities and elevating customer experience nationwide. As we chart our path to doubling our total business to Rs 200 lakh crore over the next five to six years, we intend to onboard around 16,000 employees annually to power this growth journey." By building a future-ready, digitally skilled workforce, he said, SBI reaffirms its commitment to delivering superior, technology-led banking experience with trust and consistency.

The selection exercise witnessed an overwhelming response, with 9,00,771 candidates applying for the positions out of which 5,783 candidates have been selected for appointment, it said.

The Preliminary Examinations were conducted in September 2025, following which 1,20,006 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Examination held in November 2025.

SBI, the employer to over 2,48,000 people, remains committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities and nurturing the next generation of banking professionals while delivering superior service standards to its customers, it added. PTI DP MR