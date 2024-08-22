SBI Life gets GST demand notice of Rs 239 crore

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) SBI Life on Thursday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 239.27 crore on it for short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the financial year 2019-20.

The company has received an order for interest and penalty from the Deputy Excise & Taxation Commissioner, Rohtak, Haryana, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

The demand notice pertains to the investment/saving portion of the premium and Input Credit availment, it added.

The authority has raised a demand for GST along with the applicable interest and penalty for FY 2019-2020, it added.