SBI Life Insurance buys additional stake in KIMS for Rs 184 cr

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday bought additional 7.75 lakh shares of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for Rs 184 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available on the BSE, SBI Life Insurance Company purchased 7,75,758 shares, amounting to a 0.97 per cent stake in KIMS.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 2,373.3 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 184.11 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Ventures' affiliates India Advantage Fund S4-I and Dynamic India Fund S4 US-I sold shares of KIMS at the same price.

The scrip of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences fell 0.30 per cent to close at Rs 2,370.50 apiece on the BSE.

In February this year, SBI Life Insurance Company bought a 1.4 per cent stake in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) for Rs 239 crore. PTI HG HG TRB TRB