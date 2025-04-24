SBI Life Insurance Q4 profit rises marginally to Rs 814 cr

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday reported a marginal increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 813.5 crore for three months ended March 2025.

The insurer had posted a PAT of Rs 811 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Total income during the January-March period declined to Rs 24,169 crore from Rs 37,567 crore in the year-ago financial year (FY24), SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium income in Q4FY25 stood at Rs 23,861 crore against Rs 25,116 crore a year ago.

For the full year 2024-25, the company's net profit stood at Rs 2,413 crore, marking a surge of 27 per cent from the previous year, however, total income during the period dropped to Rs 1,17,118 crore from Rs 1,32,631 crore.

"FY25 was an exceptional year on every front. Standing at the intersection of regulatory changes, evolving customer needs and digital acceleration, we responded with resilience and conviction,” Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life, said.

SBI Life said it registered a growth of 7 per cent in the value of new business (VoNB) to Rs 5,950 crore in FY25.

VoNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies written during a specified period. It reflects the additional value expected to be generated through the writing of new policies during a specified period.

The assets under management (AUM) rose by 15 per cent to Rs 4.5 lakh crore as on March 31, 2025 and net worth increased by 14 per cent to Rs 16,980 crore as on March 31, 2025.

SBI Life said it has a robust solvency ratio of 1.96 as on March 31, 2025 against the regulatory requirement of 1.50, indicating a strong financial position. PTI SP SP SHW