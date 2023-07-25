SBI Life Q1 net profit rises 45 pc to Rs 381 crore

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 381 crore for the June quarter.

The private sector life insurer, promoted by country's largest lender SBI, had posted a net profit of Rs 263 crore during the April-June period of 2022-23.

The company's gross written premium during the June quarter rose 19 per cent to Rs 13,560 crore as against Rs 11,350 crore in the year-ago period, SBI Life said in a release.

New Business Premium (NBP) has grown 11 per cent to Rs 6,210 crore in Q1 FY24, aided by growth in single premium business by 18 per cent, it said.

Asset under management grew by 25 per cent from Rs 2,62,350 crore as on June 30, 2022, to Rs 3,28,280 crore as on June 30, 2023, with a debt-equity mix of 69:31, it said.

The company's net worth increased by 15 per cent from Rs 11,760 crore as on June 30, 2022, to Rs 13,530 crore as on June 30, 2023, it added. PTI DP SHW