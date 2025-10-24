SBI Life Q2 profit drops 6.6% to Rs 494 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) SBI Life Insurance Company on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 494.6 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26), marking a year-on-year decline of 6.6 per cent.

The insurer had a net profit of Rs 529.42 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s net premium income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 24,848 crore from Rs 20,266 crore registered a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life welcomed the government’s GST reforms, a key step toward insurance coverage for all by 2047, improving affordability and accessibility.

"These reforms will drive broader adoption, financial security and sustainable sector growth," he added.

Shares of SBI Life settled at Rs 1,840.50 apiece, down 0.65 per cent on BSE on Friday.