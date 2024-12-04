SBI MF, Tata MF buy Ratnamani Metals Tubes shares worth Rs 262 crore

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) SBI Mutual Fund (MF) and Tata MF on Wednesday bought shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes for Rs 262 crore through open market transactions.

Advertisment

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), SBI Mutual Fund purchased 7.55 lakh shares, while Tata MF picked 30,000 shares, amounting to a combined 1.12 per cent stake in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 3,335 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 261.80 crore.

After the latest transaction, SBI Mutual Fund's holding in Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has increased to 2.28 per cent from 1.21 per cent.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Singapore-based Nalanda Capital through its arm Nalanda India Fund offloaded 7.85 lakh shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes at the same price.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes fell 1.27 per cent to close at Rs 3,325.10 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG HVA