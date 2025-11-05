SBI organises mega camp for Digital Life Certificate for pensioners

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) organised a mega camp for Digital Life Certificate (DLC) for pensioners and generated 500 such certificates.

The mega camp was inaugurated by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on November 3 here in the presence of V Srinivas, Secretary Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, SBI DMD (Transaction Banking & New Initiatives) Shamsher Singh and Amritesh Mohan, CGM (Government Business Service and Solutions Unit) of SBI.

During the Mega Camp, the minister interacted with pensioners, who expressed their satisfaction at the facility of digital modes of life certificate submission developed for the convenience and ease of living of pensioners.

The face authentication technique is a game-changer as it can be done through smartphones, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has said in a statement.

Such camps enable easy DLC submission by pensioners and are particularly useful for aged/ sick pensioners who do not have to visit any bank or pension disbursing authority.

To ensure uninterrupted pension payments, retirees need to submit their life certificate, a document that confirms they are alive, between November 1 and November 30 each year.

To facilitate pensioners, SBI will be organising camps for Digital Life Certificate using face authentication technology in 115 cities, 575 branches across India.

Additionally, SBI is also organising camps at those 2,400 branches, where more than 300 pensioners are located. PTI DP DRR