Mumbai (PTI): State Bank of India (SBI) became the fourth most valuable listed company by market capitalisation on Wednesday, surpassing Tata Consultancy Services after the lender's shares rose over 3 per cent following strong December quarter results.

The stock gained 3.40 per cent to close at Rs 1,183 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rose 3.23 per cent to settle at Rs 1,181.10 per piece.

During the intraday trade, the scrip appreciated by nearly 4 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,187.70 and 1,187.50 apiece on the BSE and the NSE, respectively.

At the end of the trading session, SBI's market capitalisation stood at Rs 10,91,982.06 crore, higher than that of TCS, whose mcap stood at Rs 10,52,646.38 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 2.5 per cent on the BSE and NSE to close at Rs 2,909.40 and 2,909, respectively.

In terms of mcap, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel Ltd, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Larsen & Toubro.

Last week, SBI reported an all-time high profit of Rs 21,028 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a standalone basis.

On a consolidated basis, the state-owned lender reported a 13.06 per cent increase in profit at Rs 21,317 crore, as per a regulatory filing.

The bank's core net interest income on a standalone basis grew 9.04 per cent to Rs 45,190 crore from Rs 41,446 crore in the year-ago period on the back of 15.14 per cent loan growth and a 0.03 per cent compression in the domestic net interest margin at 3.12 per cent.

Non-interest income grew 15.65 per cent to Rs 8,404 crore during the quarter. Overall expenses were up at Rs 1,08,052 crore as against Rs 1,04,917 crore in Q3 of 2024-25. PTI HG HVA