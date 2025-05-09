SBI, PNB, other banks say ATMs well stocked, fully functional

New Delhi: State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and several other lenders on Friday said their ATMs are fully functional, well-stocked, and that digital services are operating smoothly.

The announcements came against the backdrop of reports on social media that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

They also said that all their digital services are operating smoothly.

"All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," India's largest bank, State Bank of India, said in a post on social media post 'X'.

India's largest lender also advised its customers not to rely on unverified information.

Similar messages have been posted by Bank of Baroda, Punjab and Sindh Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

"All our digital services too are operating smoothly, ensuring a seamless banking experience from the comfort of your home," Punjab National Bank said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting on cybersecurity preparedness of banks and financial institutions in the evening, the ministry said.