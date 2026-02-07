Mumbai (PTI): State Bank of India on Saturday reported 13.06 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 21,317 crore for December quarter FY26.

The state-owned bank had reported a net profit of Rs 18,853 crore for the year-ago period, and Rs 21,137 crore in the preceding September quarter.

On a standalone basis, the largest lender in the country reported 24.48 per cent jump in the December quarter net profit at Rs 21,028 crore as against Rs 16,891 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income on a standalone basis grew to Rs 1,40,915 crore from Rs 1,28,467 crore in the year-ago period, while overall expenses were up at Rs 1,08,052 crore as against Rs 1,04,917 crore in Q3 2024-25.

Gross non performing assets ratio improved to 1.57 per cent as of December 31, 2025 from 1.73 per cent in September, while the overall provisions came at Rs 4,507 crore as against Rs 911 crore in the year-ago period.

Overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.04 per cent as of December 31, 2025, with the core buffer at 10.99 per cent.