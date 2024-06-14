SBI raises USD 100 mn from bonds

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has concluded the issue of USD 100 million (about Rs 830 crore) from bonds to fund business growth.

The fund raised through senior unsecured floating rate notes having maturity of three years and coupon of secured overnight financing rate +95 bps per annum payable quarterly in arrears under Regulation-S, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will be issued through our London branch as of June 20, 2024, it said. PTI DP TRB