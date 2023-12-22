SBI signs USD 165 mn LoC with World Bank for rooftop solar projects

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has signed a USD 165 million (over Rs 1,300 crore) Line of Credit (LoC) with the World Bank for promoting rooftop solar project in the country.

The LoC is for supporting grid-connected rooftop Solar PV Projects in residential and institutional sectors, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this week, SBI signed a 200 million euro (about Rs 1,800 crore) LoC with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for supporting climate action projects. PTI DP SHW