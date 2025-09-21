SBI strengthens footprint in TN

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Public sector State Bank of India has strengthened its footprint in Tamil Nadu, with the inauguration of 14 new branches, 2 Home Loan centres, 2 modern Rural Self Employment Training Institutes, among others.
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, during his visit to the bank's local head office in Chennai, inaugurated the branches, a press release said on Sunday.
"SBI may already be India's largest bank with over 22,980 branches, yet we see clear opportunities to deepen our presence where banking access is still limited," he said.
The bank's Chairman on the occasion virtually inaugurated 110 Gram Panchayat camps in the state.
The new branches in Tamil Nadu are part of the bank's efforts to strengthen the physical connect while complementing it with initiatives like Gram Panchayat camps to drive financial inclusion at the grassroot level, Setty said in the release.
"Our focus is to keep expanding in ways that create both economic and social value for the communities we serve," he said.
Under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Rs 1.47 crore was donated towards upgradation of 30 government primary schools across the state, reinforcing the bank's dedication to improving the educational infrastructure.
During the visit of the Chairman, a Special Currency Administration Branch (SCAB) was also inaugurated, the release said, underlining the bank's focus on expanding its reach in the state.
"These initiatives are a reaffirmation to the Bank's commitment to making banking more accessible and inclusive. By such undertakings, SBI is not just growing as a Bank but also contributing to the holistic development of the communities it serves," Setty added. PTI VIJ KH