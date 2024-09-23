SBI to plant 18 lakh trees during this year

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) In a bid to promote environmental sustainability, the country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) plans to plant 18 lakh trees during the year.

The state-owned lender inaugurated a tree plantation drive – 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' in Hyderabad.

In addition, SBI Ladies Club donated essential items to Sai Seva Sangh under the CSR drive, demonstrating the bank's grit towards upliftment of underprivileged populace, SBI said in a statement.

The CSR activity was followed by the inauguration of plantation drive 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', encouraging all the staff to undertake plantation as a tribute to mother and Mother Nature, it said.

SBI Chairman C S Setty emphasised the bank's contribution to sustainability as the bank has undertaken tree plantation of 1.8 million plants during this year.

He also said SBI's vision is to lead India and the world in climate finance with a pathway to net zero (SCOPE 1, 2 & 3) for the bank by 2055.

Furthermore, Sreedevi Surya, President all India SBI Ladies Club, undertook a charity programme at SBI Enclave as a chief guest and handed over water dispensers, sewing machines, stationery items, fruits, snacks, groceries and other essential items to Sai Seva Sangh, Miyapur, Hyderabad as part of their support to the underprivileged populace, it added. PTI DP DP SHW