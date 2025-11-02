SBI unveils 'SBI-STAR' to recognise employee excellence beyond professional spheres

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) State Bank of India (SBI), the country's biggest lender, has launched an annual employee excellence award, 'SBI STAR' (Staff Talent Acknowledgement & Recognition), a structured framework to recognise employees' excellence outside professional spheres.

In alignment with the SBI's long-standing commitment to promote holistic employee engagement, well-being and organisational pride, SBI STAR aims to recognise the exemplary talent of its employees in areas of Arts, Literature, Games & Sports, Culture, Social Work and environmental initiatives, SBI said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty highlighted that employees should be appreciated not only for their professional excellence but also for their personal accomplishments, passion and contributions to society.

"This initiative aims to honour the bank's multi-talented employees and broaden its collective perspective, reinforcing the belief that at State Bank of India, we value our people in their entirety- as professionals, as creators, and as citizens making a difference," he said.

The statement further said SBI has a rich tradition of employees demonstrating remarkable creativity and talent in their personal lives.

Stories like Pratiksha Tondwalkar, who has progressed to the role of AGM while pursuing her personal aspirations, Sanvli, a visually impaired clerk inspiring colleagues and the community through her dedication, Tarachand Agarwal, a retired banker who cleared the Chartered Accountancy exam at 71, Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy, a partially blind officer who led India's Blind Cricket Team to five World Cup victories and the only blind cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award, are just a few examples of the many employees whose creativity, perseverance, and initiative extend beyond the workplace, it said.

Recognising that such talents contribute not only to individual growth but also to the broader spirit of innovation and engagement within the bank, SBI STAR has been designed to celebrate these achievements in a structured and visible manner, it said.

The SBI STAR framework ensures a fair, transparent, and structured selection process, it said, adding that employees can self-nominate, following which each Circle or Vertical will evaluate and shortlist candidates based on defined parameters.

The final selection of awardees will be undertaken by the Corporate Centre in Mumbai, it said.

Through this initiative, it said, SBI seeks to foster a culture of recognition, motivation, and pride within its vast workforce of over 2,45,000 employees - the largest in India's BFSI sector. PTI DP MR