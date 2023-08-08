SBI's Youth for India programme launched in TN

Madurai, TN, Aug 8 (PTI) The SBI's 'Youth for India' programme for 2023-24 was launched by the State Bank of India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility division of SBI Group said on Tuesday.

As many as 14 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have joined hands with SBI Foundation towards ensuring rural development and secure sustainable growth in the country.

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship programme is a flagship initiative of the SBI Foundation aimed at improving the socio-economic well-being of the underprivileged members of society.

"We welcome the batch 2023-24 of Youth for India fellows with open arms. Their diversity, passion, and commitment to rural development will be the driving force behind transformative changes in the lives of rural communities," SBI Foundation MD and CEO Sanjay Prakash said in a press release. PTI VIJ HDA