SBL Energy opens chemical explosives plant with annual production capacity of 3,000 tonnes

Nagpur, Sep 3 (PTI) Industrial explosives manufacturer SBL Energy Limited on Tuesday announced the opening of a new plant at its facility in Maharashtra, which would produce 3,000 tonnes per annum of TNT (Trinitrotoluene).

TNT is a chemical explosive used in mining, manufacturing of weapons, and in construction and demolition equipments.

The TNT plant with 3,000 tonnes per annum capacity was inaugurated at the 225-acre manufacturing facility of SBL Energy Limited at Yenvera in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the company said in a release.

Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar inaugurated the plant in the presence of CEO of SBL Energy Alok Choudhari and the company's president Divyansh Choudhari, among others.

It is an export-only plant that will help SBL Energy triple its overseas shipments to markets such as Australia, Europe and the US, the release said.

SBL Energy aims to boost domestic production of TNT to reduce import dependence, ensure supply security, bring in cost-efficiency and strengthen defence manufacturing, it said.

Kumar said that opening of such a plant came as a result of government policies changing the ecosystem of defence and aerospace in the country.

The inauguration of TNT plant brings Nagpur on the global map as far as defence and export is concerned as the product from this plant is to go across the world.

"Plants like this helps India grow exponentially in defence export market and it creates ability to meet our requirements whenever it is required," Kumar said.

To a query on how he looks at delay in supply of spare parts for army from Russia, Kumar said he sees it as an opportunity for indigenous suppliers.

SBL Energy Chairman Sanjay Choudhari said with the robust manufacturing capacity, the plant is poised to cater to the growing demand of explosives on the back of the increased industrialisation, construction, infrastructure development and mining activities.

"The plant is also a part of our strategic vision to strengthen India's defence infrastructure, promote self-reliance and enhance the country's overall defence capabilities in line with the government mission to boost indigenous production and boost defence exports," he said.

Choudhari further said that setting up of the plant at Nagpur is part of SBL Energy's fund deployment strategy to expand its manufacturing capacity and launch new products.

Earlier this year, SBL Energy had raised Rs 325 crore in growth capital from a clutch of marquee investors. PTI CLS HVA