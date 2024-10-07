SBM Bank India announces key appointments in corporate, retail segments

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) SBM Bank India has appointed Prakash Jaiswal as the head of corporate banking and Nikhil Rajadhyaksha as the head of Retail Banking.

SBM Bank (India) Ltd has been operating in India since December 1, 2018.

Commenting on the appointments, Ashish Vijayakar, MD and CEO of SBM Bank India said the bank remains dedicated to delivering innovative, best-in-class customer-focused solutions.

Prior to joining SBM Bank India, Jaiswal was the managing director and country head of business banking (SME and startups) at HSBC Bank India. He has also held senior positions in corporate banking at Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and EXIM Bank.

Before joining SBM Bank India, Rajadhyaksha served as joint president – offline businesses and third-party products at Kotak Securities. He has also held leadership roles at Kotak Mahindra Bank, ING Vysya Bank, Citibank, and HCL Infosystems Ltd.

SBM Bank India has a network of 17 branches spread across the country including the recently opened branch in Surat. PTI NKD DRR