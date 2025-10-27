SC asks petitioner seeking pan-India star-rating system for vehicles to approach Centre

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the implementation of a nationwide star-rating system for vehicles to promote eco-friendly choices and curb air pollution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR. Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, hearing a plea filed by Sanjay Kulshresthra, observed that the issue fell within the domain of policy-making by the executive.

“Since the matter falls in the domain of the State, we are not inclined to interfere. However, the petitioner can make a representation to the Union of India, which will be considered on its own merits,” the bench said.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, urged the bench to direct the Centre to operationalise a vehicle star-rating system which would help consumers identify and purchase less polluting vehicles. He said it would reduce emissions and associated health hazards.

The petitioner submitted that a similar system is already in place in several developed nations, and India’s version, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), has remained pending as a draft since July 2023.

“It already exists in most developed countries. A Gazette notification is there, but it has not come out of the paper for the last 10 years,” he said.

Highlighting the health crisis linked to vehicular pollution, the petitioner claimed that air pollution was responsible for nearly 21 lakh deaths annually in India, with fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) emissions from vehicles being a major contributor.

“It’s also causing birth defects,” he claimed. PTI SJK RT