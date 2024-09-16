Scania India appoints Silvio Munhoz as managing director

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Swedish commercial vehicle maker Scania India on Monday said it has appointed Silvio Munhoz as the new Managing Director from September 1.

Munhoz succeeds Johan P Schlyter, the company added.

His appointment marks a new chapter in Scania India's growth, as the company continues to focus on delivering transport solutions and reinforcing its sustainability initiatives in the region, Scania India said.

Munhoz previously held key leadership positions like Managing Director of Codema and interim President and CEO of Scania Brazil, it noted.

"I am chosen to lead Scania India during a time of immense transition within the automotive industry. My focus will be on reassuring Scania's commitment to the Indian market while expanding the adoption of sustainable and innovative power and transport solutions," Munhoz said.