Scapia raises USD 40 million from Peak XV Partners

New Delhi: Travel fintech firm Scapia has raised USD 40 million (about Rs 341 crore) in a series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners and plans to use the capital towards strengthening its team and enhancing product offerings.

Existing investors Elevation Capital, Z47, and 3STATE Capital also participated in the funding round.

"The funding will enable Scapia to strengthen its team, enhance its product offerings, harness the power of AI and accelerate its ambitious growth plans," a company statement said.

Scapia offers financial products and travel services for young millennials and Gen Z through its co-branded credit cards.

Alienkind raises USD 1.2 million

Quick-service restaurant brand Alienkind has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 10 crore) in a seed funding round at a valuation of USD 10 million.

Investors included Super. money Founder Prakash Sikaria, Flipkart senior VP Ravi Iyer, Bain & Co. Global Innovation Head Arpan Sheth, among others.

"This investment will support Alienkind’s expansion plans, allowing the brand to scale its footprint across key metropolitan cities in India as part of its first phase of growth," a company statement said.