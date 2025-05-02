SCC-Capacit'e receives LoA for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) SCC-Capacit'e (JV) on Friday said it has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for a total contract valued at Rs 384.72 crore.

The scope of the contract involves "design and build works for construction of maintenance-cum-technology centres at six locations in Gujarat for the Mumbai- Ahmedabad high-speed rail project".

In the JV, SSC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd holds 60 per cent share as the lead partner, while Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd holds the remaining 40 per cent. PTI IAS TRB TRB