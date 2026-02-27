SCCL advised to bid for 19 bn Cubic Metres of Coal Bed Methane

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) The SCCL, with over 13 decades of extensive experience in coal exploration, is likely to get an opportunity to explore Coal Bed Methane gas resources present in coal seams, official sources said on Friday.

Senior officials of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas met the Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Buddhaprakash Jyoti, here and advised the company to participate in the exploration auction of three major blocks identified in the Singareni region, an official release said.

They informed that several blocks have been identified across various states in the country for the production of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), including the Pranahita–Godavari Valley region in Telangana.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will shortly conduct an auction to facilitate exploration activities in these blocks, it said.

It was stated that the total estimated availability of methane gas resources in these three blocks is approximately 19 Billion Cubic Metres, based on preliminary assessments.

The initiative was described as an integral step towards achieving self-reliance in the oil and energy sectors as part of the “Viksit Bharat – 2047” vision, it added.

CMD Buddhaprakash Jyoti told the delegation that, the proposal will be examined and a decision will be taken.

Additional Director General of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sachiv Kumar, and other officials were present at the meeting. PTI GDK ROH