SCCL to begin production from coal mine in Odisha shortly: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will start production from Naini coal mine in Odisha shortly, coal ministry said on Friday.

The operation was delayed as the mine having 10 million tonnes per annum of coal production capacity was waiting for the handover of forest land after receipt of Stage-II forest clearance in October 2022.

The block was allotted to SCCL in 2015 for captive utilisation of coal in thermal power plant of the pubic sector enterprise.

After taking charge in the newly-formed NDA government, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy held extensive discussions with the Government of Odisha to resolve the long pending issue and operationalise the mine at the earliest.

"As a result, approval for handing over of 643 Ha (hectare) of forest land has been accorded to SCCL on July 4, 2024," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Reddy thanked Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi for quickly resolving the issue.

SCCL is jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre. PTI SID HVA