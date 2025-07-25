Schaeffler India net profit rises 14 pc to Rs 294 cr in Jun quarter

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Auto parts maker Schaeffler India on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 294.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 253.96 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Schaeffler India follows a January-December financial year.

Its revenue from operations (net) for the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,282.16 crore from Rs 2,071.93 crore in the April-June period of 2024, it stated.

"We have a year-on-year higher revenue across all businesses and continue to sustain our trajectory of registering double-digit growth for the fifth consecutive quarter. Quality of earnings continued to improve given efficiency measures and concentrated efforts on our strategic priority of localisation," its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Harsha Kadam said.

This performance, coupled with improved financial and operating metrics, resulted in a good first half of 2025, he added. PTI IAS BAL BAL