Schaeffler India re-appoints Harsha Kadam as MD, CEO

Mumbai, Mar 29 [PTI) German auto parts maker Schaeffler on Friday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Harsha Kadam as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of its India arm for a period of three years, effective from October 1, 2024. Kadam, who joined Schaeffler India in 2018, was appointed as the MD and CEO of the company in October 2019 for a period of five years.

The re-appointment is subject to the company's shareholders' nod.

"The board of directors has approved the re-appointment of Harsha Kadam as the Managing Director & CEO of Schaeffler India Limited for another three-year term from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2027," said Eranti Sumithasri, Chairperson & Independent Director at Schaeffler India. With his strategic vision and leadership Kadam has successfully steered the company in the last few years. Sumithasri said his re-appointment as MD & CEO for another term signifies the company's trust in his capabilities.

"We are confident his continued leadership will drive Schaeffler India's growth and strengthen our position in the market, she added.

With over three decades of experience in propelling businesses towards profitable growth, Kadam's expertise spans across various domains including sales, manufacturing, product design and development, and business excellence, as per the company. PTI IAS DR