Schloss Bangalore gets MCA approval for changing name to Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Schloss Bangalore on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to change its name to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited with immediate effect.

The move is aimed at aligning the company's corporate identity with its The Leela brand, which operates luxury hotels and resorts in India.

The company got listed on the stock exchanges in June.

On Friday, Schloss Bangalore received shareholders' consent regarding the name change.

"We wish to inform you that the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has approved the change in name of the Company from Schloss Bangalore Limited to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, with effect from September 23, 2025," a regulatory filing stated.

As part of the process, the company will also amend its memorandum and articles of association to reflect the new name. PTI RSN MR