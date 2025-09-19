Schloss Bangalore gets shareholders' nod to change name to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Schloss Bangalore on Friday received shareholders' consent to change its name to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited, an exchange filing stated on Friday.

A Special Resolution regarding the name change of the company was passed with requisite majority at its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) post listing on the stock exchanges held on Friday, the filing said.

The name change is subject to necessary regulatory approvals, including the Registrar of Companies and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable.

As part of the process, the company will also amend its memorandum and articles of association to reflect the new name. PTI RSN MR MR