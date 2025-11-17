Schneider Electric appoints Bhavna Verma as VP, Strategy and M&A for Greater India Zone

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Schneider Electric on Monday announced the appointment of Bhavna Verma as Vice President, Strategy and M&A for Greater India Zone.

She succeeds Damini Chaudhari, who recently transitioned to the role of Vice President (VP), Services, the company said in a statement.

Verma will lead Corporate Strategy, Software Strategy, Sales Excellence, and CSR for the zone, providing leadership on the development and execution of the mid- to long-term roadmap. PTI ABI ABI DR DR