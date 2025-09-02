Schneider Electric appoints Jai Sharma as CFO for Greater India Zone

New Delhi: Schneider Electric on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jai Sharma as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Greater India Zone.

He succeeds Preeti Gupta Mohanty, who takes over as Senior Vice President – Finance, International Operations, the company said in a statement.

This transition reflects Schneider Electric's strategic focus on building leadership continuity within the organisation.

Jai has 18 years of experience across financial leadership roles encompassing strategic planning, management accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and working capital management.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President, Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India, said, "At Schneider Electric... internal talent is encouraged to take on bigger responsibilities. Jai's journey within Schneider Electric is a clear reflection of this culture, just as Preeti’s transition from a leadership role in India to International Operations demonstrates how India continues to serve as a key talent hub for the company".